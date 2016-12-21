Smoked stacks: New Orleans searches f...

Smoked stacks: New Orleans searches for its own barbecue style

Plump Gulf oysters, red beans, gumbo, snowballs drenched in condensed milk and of course po-boys: New Orleans claims to have some of the best food in the country, but until recently barbecue wasn't considered a serious player in the city's regional cuisine. That's all changed since New Orleans, like other cities across the U.S., is undergoing a barbecue boom.



