Sir Terry Wogan helped me enjoy 'crazy amount of success', says Katie Melua

Thursday Dec 22

Katie Melua has recognised the late Sir Terry Wogan as being the driving force behind the "crazy amount of success" she had in the early 2000s as she launched her music career. The Georgian-British singer-songwriter's debut album Call Off The Search was championed by Sir Terry on BBC Radio 2, and she has acknowledged that she was "so lucky" to have backing from the radio host.

