Oh Jimmy Mak's, when are you comin' back?

Bob Hui speaks for more than a few folks when he describes Jimmy Mak's, 221 N.W. 10th Ave. The club regular has lost count of the number of shows he's enjoyed in the classy joint over the past two decades. 'Jimmy Mak's is the ultimate jazz club,' says Hui, a Dave Brubeck fan who owns Woodstock Liquor in Southeast Portland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.