NOCCA Alum Sullivan Fortner Returns for One Night Only

On Friday, January 20 at 8:00pm, acclaimed pianist and proud NOCCA alum Sullivan Fortner returns to his alma mater for a one-night-only concert with the Sullivan Fortner Trio. The winner of two prestigious awards--a Leonore Annenberg Arts Fellowship and a Cole Porter Fellowship--Sullivan will present an evening of jazz that's perfect for any lover of music, featuring both original compositions and arrangements of standards from the American songbook.

