NOCCA Alum Sullivan Fortner Returns f...

NOCCA Alum Sullivan Fortner Returns for One Night Only

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

On Friday, January 20 at 8:00pm, acclaimed pianist and proud NOCCA alum Sullivan Fortner returns to his alma mater for a one-night-only concert with the Sullivan Fortner Trio. The winner of two prestigious awards--a Leonore Annenberg Arts Fellowship and a Cole Porter Fellowship--Sullivan will present an evening of jazz that's perfect for any lover of music, featuring both original compositions and arrangements of standards from the American songbook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift Dec 18 The Counselor 2
Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O... Dec 6 Tony Adamo 1
TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son... Dec 6 Tony Adamo 1
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Dec 4 ShaBOO 155
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 Jacob 100
Scott Falcon Nov '16 fleeple 1
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Nov '16 fleeple 5
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,923 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,882

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC