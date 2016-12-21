Must Read: Frank Sinatra's open letter to George Michael is perfect pep talk for all of us

Back in 1990, during an interview Wham! star George Michael said that he would avoid the limelight after the release of his album Listen Without Prejudice, Vol 1 , to which legendary singer Frank Sinatra responded, saying he should be thankful for his position. Sinatra, who was one of the most popular and influential musical artistes of the 20th century, advised Michael writing an open letter that he should be happy for his stardom as he had worked so hard to achieve it, reported The Independent.

