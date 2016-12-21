Must Read: Frank Sinatra's open lette...

Must Read: Frank Sinatra's open letter to George Michael is perfect pep talk for all of us

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Back in 1990, during an interview Wham! star George Michael said that he would avoid the limelight after the release of his album Listen Without Prejudice, Vol 1 , to which legendary singer Frank Sinatra responded, saying he should be thankful for his position. Sinatra, who was one of the most popular and influential musical artistes of the 20th century, advised Michael writing an open letter that he should be happy for his stardom as he had worked so hard to achieve it, reported The Independent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift Dec 18 The Counselor 2
Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O... Dec 6 Tony Adamo 1
TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son... Dec 6 Tony Adamo 1
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Dec 4 ShaBOO 155
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 Jacob 100
Scott Falcon Nov '16 fleeple 1
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Nov '16 fleeple 5
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,987 • Total comments across all topics: 277,398,219

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC