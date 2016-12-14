Music from the Hart

15 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Local jazz lovers who attend any of Antonio Hart's upcoming gigs will get something of a blast from the past but with decidedly contemporary, forward-looking intent. The 48-year-old New York resident alto saxophonist is next up in the Hot Jazz series, with six shows lined up for January 3 to 7 at venues in Herzliya, Modi'in, Tel Aviv and Haifa.

