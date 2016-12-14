Michel Camilo opens Jazz SLC season
On Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Capitol Theatre, Grammy Award-winning jazz musician Michel Camilo launches the 2017-18 Jazz SLC series with his energetic Caribbean rhythms and jazz harmonies. Joining Camilo on stage will be drummer and percussionist Cliff Almond and double bassist and bass guitarist Lincoln Goines.
