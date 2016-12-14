Michel Camilo opens Jazz SLC season

14 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

On Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Capitol Theatre, Grammy Award-winning jazz musician Michel Camilo launches the 2017-18 Jazz SLC series with his energetic Caribbean rhythms and jazz harmonies. Joining Camilo on stage will be drummer and percussionist Cliff Almond and double bassist and bass guitarist Lincoln Goines.

Chicago, IL

