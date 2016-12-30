Leslie Odom Jr. & More Set for NBC's Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 Special Tonight
NBC commemorates the 90th birthday of one of America's most treasured musical icons, Tony Bennett , with the two-hour special Tony Bennett CELEBRATES 90: THE BEST IS YET TO COME tonight, Dec. 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Filmed at New York's Radio City Music Hall in September, the program is hosted by Alec Baldwin and includes performances from music's leading artists and special birthday tributes to Bennett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift
|Dec 18
|The Counselor
|2
|Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Dec 4
|ShaBOO
|155
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Nov 25
|Jacob
|100
|Scott Falcon
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC