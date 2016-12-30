Leslie Odom Jr. & More Set for NBC's Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 Special Tonight

NBC commemorates the 90th birthday of one of America's most treasured musical icons, Tony Bennett , with the two-hour special Tony Bennett CELEBRATES 90: THE BEST IS YET TO COME tonight, Dec. 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Filmed at New York's Radio City Music Hall in September, the program is hosted by Alec Baldwin and includes performances from music's leading artists and special birthday tributes to Bennett.

