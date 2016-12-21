Leonard Cohen, Austin Clarke, Don Getty: Canadian newsmakers who died in 2016
3 - Visionary Canadian-born pianist Paul Bley, 83, a pivotal figure in the avant-garde jazz movement known for his innovative trio and solo recordings. 4 - Quebec producer and filmmaker Matthiew Klinck, 37, stabbed to death in an apparent burglary at his home in Selena Village in Belize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift
|Dec 18
|The Counselor
|2
|Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Dec 4
|ShaBOO
|155
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Jacob
|100
|Scott Falcon
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC