Lady Gaga's appearance at Wynn's Encore is a cruise along the Las Vegas Strip
In this Feb. 2016 file photo, Lady Gaga performs at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Lady Gaga takes to the piano for "Bad Romance" during her appearance at Encore Theater on Friday, Dec. 30 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift
|Dec 18
|The Counselor
|2
|Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Dec 4
|ShaBOO
|155
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Jacob
|100
|Scott Falcon
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC