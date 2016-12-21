Lady Gaga Playing Pricey One-Night-Only Show in Vegas This Friday
Lady Gaga is closing out the year with a one-night-only performance in Las Vegas. The singer will perform an intimate set of jazz standards and classics at Wynn's Encore Theater on Friday.
