John Colianni Jazz Orchestra to Debut at APAP Showcase

Long a favorite of fans for his virtuosic hard swinging piano style, John Colianni's resume includes long term stints and collaborations with many jazz and pop music giants, including Lionel Hampton, Mel Torme, and Les Paul to name just a few. Now Colianni shares his even more impressive gifts as a composer, arranger, and band leader with us with the introduction of the John Colianni Jazz Orchestra.

