Highlights In Jazz Announces 2017 Line Up, Honorary Doctorate for Jack Kleinsinger
Jack Kleinsinger's Highlights In Jazz, New York's longest running jazz concert series, announces the schedule for its 45th season featuring four monthly star studded Thursday night concerts taking place at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center of Borough Manhattan Community College, 199 Chambers Street, NYC. Each show begins at 8:00 PM This year Kleinsinger's tireless work in producing the prestigious series for the past four and a half decades has at last received the recognition it has long deserved, with the bestowal to him of an honorary Doctorate of Letters degree from the University of North Florida.
