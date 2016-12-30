Glenn Miller Orchestra to play aftern...

Glenn Miller Orchestra to play afternoon concert at York Barbican on December 27

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: York Press

THE Glenn Miller Orchestra will swing back in time to the golden big band era at York Barbican on Decembe 27 to perform Miller's own arrangements of wartime and Forties' favourites. Presented by Raymond Gubbay and directed by band leader Ray McVay, the orchestra will play Juke Box Saturday Night, Flying Home, Running Wild, Hawaiian War Chant, Moonglow, Sentimental Journey, Perfidia, Opus One and Hot Toddy in the company of guest vocalists Mark Porter and Yorkshire jazz singer Catherine Sykes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift Dec 18 The Counselor 2
Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O... Dec 6 Tony Adamo 1
TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son... Dec 6 Tony Adamo 1
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Dec 4 ShaBOO 155
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Nov 25 Jacob 100
Scott Falcon Nov '16 fleeple 1
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Nov '16 fleeple 5
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,312 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,284

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC