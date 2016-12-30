Glenn Miller Orchestra to play afternoon concert at York Barbican on December 27
THE Glenn Miller Orchestra will swing back in time to the golden big band era at York Barbican on Decembe 27 to perform Miller's own arrangements of wartime and Forties' favourites. Presented by Raymond Gubbay and directed by band leader Ray McVay, the orchestra will play Juke Box Saturday Night, Flying Home, Running Wild, Hawaiian War Chant, Moonglow, Sentimental Journey, Perfidia, Opus One and Hot Toddy in the company of guest vocalists Mark Porter and Yorkshire jazz singer Catherine Sykes.
