Get Jazzy! 6th annual Kona Jazz Experience at Aloha Theatre
From its humble beginnings in New Orleans, jazz music is now considered one of the most significant American contributions to the performing arts. Today, this distinctive genre is as American as baseball and apple pie, and on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m., the Aloha Performing Arts Company presents, the sixth annual Kona Jazz Experience at the Aloha Theatre in Kainaliu.
