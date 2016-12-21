George Michael brought something special to Texarkana

In January, legendary rock and roller Davie Bowie died at 69. And just this week, pop star George Michael and iconic "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher breathed their last. Along the way, we lost actors Alan Rickman, Dan Haggerty, Abe Vigoda, George Kennedy, Patty Duke, Garry Shandling, Doris Roberts, Gloria DeHaven, Kenny Baker, Gene Wilder, Hugh O'Brien, John Polito, Robert Vaughn, Florence Henderson, Alan Thicke and Zsa Zsa Gabor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.