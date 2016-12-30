Eartha Kitt

Eartha Kitt

Eartha Mae Kitt was an American singer, actress, cabaret star, dancer, activist and voice artist, known for her highly distinctive singing style and her 1953 recordings of "C'est Si Bon" and the enduring Christmas novelty smash "Santa Baby", which were both US Top 10 hits. She starred in 1967 as Catwoman, in the third and final season of the television series Batman.

