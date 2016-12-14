Don Cheadle makes his Miles Davis film 'feel like Miles and not just be about Miles'
Don Cheadle gets into a "Kind of Blue," feeling while portraying jazz legend Miles Davis in "Miles Ahead." There was some symmetry at work in this year's release schedule, which included two movies drawn from the storied history of jazz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift
|Dec 18
|The Counselor
|2
|Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Dec 4
|ShaBOO
|155
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Jacob
|100
|Scott Falcon
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC