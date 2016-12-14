Don Cheadle makes his Miles Davis fil...

Don Cheadle makes his Miles Davis film 'feel like Miles and not just be about Miles'

Don Cheadle gets into a "Kind of Blue," feeling while portraying jazz legend Miles Davis in "Miles Ahead." There was some symmetry at work in this year's release schedule, which included two movies drawn from the storied history of jazz.

