Charles Lloyd: A Wild, Blatant Truth

14 hrs ago Read more: All About Jazz

Charles Lloyd: A Wild, Blatant Truth Josef Woodard 229 Pages ISBN: 978-1-935247-13-5 Silman-James Press 2016 A book on Charles Lloyd-one of the most celebrated and enigmatic jazz musicians of the past fifty years-has been a long time coming. It's been a while in the making too, for author Josef Woodard spent twenty five years doing the groundwork, repeatedly interviewing Lloyd, following his career for Downbeat/JazzTimes and other publications and even traveling on tour with the saxophonist.

