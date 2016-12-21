'Celebrating Sinatra...Swing That Music' with Danny Bacher and The Jazz Loft Big Band on Jan. 20

December 13, 2016 - An impressive jazz event will take place this January at WMHO's Educational & Cultural Center featuring singer, saxophonist and entertainer, Danny Bacher, accompanied by the compelling sounds of Trumpeter Tom Manuel and his 11-piece Jazz Loft Big Band. Danny Bacher has an engaging stage presence, evoking the true greats in entertainment, and along with his saxophone prowess you have one of the hottest musicians on the scene today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.