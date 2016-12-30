Capitol Wants Copyright Lawsuit Against Vimeo Moved To U.S. Supreme Court
The ongoing legal battles over music recorded before 1972 take a new twist, as CAPITOL RECORDS is now maneuvering to move its seven-year copyright battle with VIMEO over user-uploaded clips to the U.S. Supreme Court. MEDIAPOST reports, "the dispute centers on uploads that incorporate music recorded before 1972.
