Capitol Wants Copyright Lawsuit Again...

Capitol Wants Copyright Lawsuit Against Vimeo Moved To U.S. Supreme Court

Monday Dec 19

The ongoing legal battles over music recorded before 1972 take a new twist, as CAPITOL RECORDS is now maneuvering to move its seven-year copyright battle with VIMEO over user-uploaded clips to the U.S. Supreme Court. MEDIAPOST reports, "the dispute centers on uploads that incorporate music recorded before 1972.

Chicago, IL

