Brother Martin High School Celebration of the Crest Extravaganza a success
The party billed itself as an extravaganza, and for alumni, faculty and supporters of Brother Martin High School, the annual fundraiser at the Marriott Hotel on Nov. 19 lived up to its promise. The Celebration of the Crest Extravaganza, sponsored by Regions Bank, is known for its deluxe auctions and raffles, and this year's choices included a silent auction with 230 items and a live auction of 15 lots with Craig Frosch in charge of eliciting bids as the auctioneer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift
|Dec 18
|The Counselor
|2
|Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Dec 4
|ShaBOO
|155
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Jacob
|100
|Scott Falcon
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC