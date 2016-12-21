Brother Martin High School Celebratio...

Brother Martin High School Celebration of the Crest Extravaganza a success

The party billed itself as an extravaganza, and for alumni, faculty and supporters of Brother Martin High School, the annual fundraiser at the Marriott Hotel on Nov. 19 lived up to its promise. The Celebration of the Crest Extravaganza, sponsored by Regions Bank, is known for its deluxe auctions and raffles, and this year's choices included a silent auction with 230 items and a live auction of 15 lots with Craig Frosch in charge of eliciting bids as the auctioneer.

