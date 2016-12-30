Bad Plus returns home for the holiday...

Bad Plus returns home for the holidays to unwrap the jazz tradition once more

Every year the Christmas season offers a bountiful feast for Twin Cities music lovers. Handel's "Messiah" can be heard in various styles all over town, while the ageless Doc Severinsen brings "Jingle Bell Doc" to Orchestra Hall, and just down the street, those genre-bending exponents of avant-garde and often whimsical jazz, the inventive trio known the Bad Plus, settle in for their annual residency at the Dakota.

