Alphonse Mouzon Passes

Read more: Modern Drummer

At the time that this story was originally posted, legendary fusion drummer Alphonse Mouzon was appealing to fans to help fund treatments for his battle with a rare form of cancer, neuroendocrine carcinoma. Mouzon lost his battle with the disease on Sunday, December 26. Alphonse Mouzon came to prominence in the '70s as one of the top drummers on the burgeoning fusion scene, playing with premier acts like Weather Report and Larry Coryell's Eleventh House.

