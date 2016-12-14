Alan Gilbert Leads the Ny Phil with Wynton Marsalis in World Premiere of the Jungle
Last night Music Director Alan Gilbert led the Philharmonic and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis in the World Premiere of The Jungle , the jazz legend's depiction of New York as super highway. The Philharmonic commissioned The Jungle - the third original work the Philharmonic has commissioned from Marsalis - as the first of The New York Commissions, through which the Philharmonic is celebrating its long history as an active commissioner and New York cultural institution by commissioning works on New York-inspired themes from New York-based composers with ties to the Orchestra, on the occasion of the Philharmonic's 175th anniversary.
