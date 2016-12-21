Al Ferrante
Al Ferrante, is known as "Father Al", Leader of Father Al and The Jazz Congregation, a South West Florida Jazz Quartet. At age 10 Father Al Studied Drums and Percussion at the Gene Krupa, Cozy Cole Drum School, Manhattan, New York.
