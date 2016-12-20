a Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Mea soun...

a Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Mea soundtrack to be reissued

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NME

The 1992 prequel film retraces the last week in the life of Laura Palmer. Like the original Twin Peaks series, the film featured original music by Angelo Badalamenti and singer Julee Cruise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift Dec 18 The Counselor 2
Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O... Dec 6 Tony Adamo 1
TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son... Dec 6 Tony Adamo 1
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Dec 4 ShaBOO 155
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 Jacob 100
Scott Falcon Nov '16 fleeple 1
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Nov '16 fleeple 5
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,330 • Total comments across all topics: 277,504,730

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC