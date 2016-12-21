A Tribute to my Inspirations- Naomi Ogunkola, Newstead Wood School

Prince, Alan Rickman, David Bowie, Terry Wogan KBE, Kenny Baker, Muhammed Ali, Gene Wilder, Christina Grimmie, Doris Roberts, Alan Thicke, Anton Yelchin, Ricky Harris, Joanie 'Chyna' Laurer, George Michael and, most recently, Carrie Fisher. As a musician, aspiring actress and the ultimate wrestling fan, all of these people influenced me through their music, movies and matches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.