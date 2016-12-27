a Night at the Stork Club Heads to Hollywood
After two successful runs on the Big Island of Hawaii, A Night at the Stork Club moves to Hollywood's Three Clubs for a limited run January 7-8, 2017. The original production featured critically acclaimed vocalists Justin John Moniz and Ashley Lambert, alongside New York City jazz pianist, Phil Kadet.
