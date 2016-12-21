A jazzy warm-up to January

A jazzy warm-up to January

Centenary Stage Company plans to heat things up this winter with its annual January Thaw Music Festival. This year's event features three exciting performances during the month of January in the Sitnik Theater of the Lackland Performing Arts Center.

