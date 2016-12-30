A Christmas Tradition: 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' and Rape-Culture Hysteria

The 1940's pop duet "Baby, It's Cold Outside" perpetuates a predatory, patriarchal rape culture, we're to understand. The premise of the song, written Frank Loesser and made famous by Esther Williams, is that in some dark corner of a Christmas party that's winding down toward dawn, a handsome crooner is seducing a single woman while she dutifully demurs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.