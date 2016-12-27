'3HREE for Louis: a Tribute to Louis Armstrong' to Continue ...
Centenary Stage Company 's January THAW Music Festival continues with a tribute to "Satchmo" as performed by New York City 's most versatile musician, Eddie Allen , in 3hree for Louis: A Tribute to Louis Armstrong on Sunday, January 22 at 2pm in the Lackland Performing Arts Center. Allen brings three trumpeters and an all-star ensemble to pay tribute to the legacy and music of jazz great and American icon, Louis Armstrong .
