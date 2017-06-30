Wu-Tang Clan's $2M album nearly got Martin Shkreli killed
Multi-millionaire Martin Shkreli - while reveling in his role as America's most hated man - remained unaware that he was marked for gangsta revenge. The FBI may have saved the Pharma Bro's life by taking the weasel into custody at his Midtown apartment on securities fraud charges in the early hours of Dec. 17, 2015.
