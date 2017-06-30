Wu-Tang Clan's $2M album nearly got M...

Wu-Tang Clan's $2M album nearly got Martin Shkreli killed

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Multi-millionaire Martin Shkreli - while reveling in his role as America's most hated man - remained unaware that he was marked for gangsta revenge. The FBI may have saved the Pharma Bro's life by taking the weasel into custody at his Midtown apartment on securities fraud charges in the early hours of Dec. 17, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 4 hr Your boy 38,734
News Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe... 8 hr Gay-Z 1
new hot cleveland rap Jun 29 Floppyfist666 1
News 7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a... Jun 28 Hostis Publicus 1
News Safaree Gets Jumped Jun 26 Big Johnson 1
Goonsspace Jun 26 Pizzasmoke 3
New single need honest feedback Jun 26 Pizzasmoke 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,299 • Total comments across all topics: 282,192,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC