Spotify Recruits Desiigner and Pusha ...

Spotify Recruits Desiigner and Pusha T for a New Series Looking at Immigration and Equality

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hypebeast.com

Spotify 's latest series of original content sees the streaming site set up collaborations between US artists such as Desiigner and Pusha T and musicians from the country's affected by Donald Trump's travel ban. The "I'm with the banned" series features a selection of tracks as well as short films looking at the collaborative experience and the process that went into producing the playlist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"feria~ultra"- vcp x hank $weets (prod. yurnt &... 15 hr jackle108 1
Hip-Hop|R&B|Soul Mixes every Friday @ 3pm 20 hr LiftOFF 1
News Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe... Thu doesthissuck 3
News Amber Rose weighs in on Kodak Black and - light... Jul 5 Peggy 16
Texan artist Jul 3 Anonymous 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jul 2 Switch blade 38,735
new hot cleveland rap Jun 29 Floppyfist666 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,735 • Total comments across all topics: 282,323,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC