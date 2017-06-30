Spotify Recruits Desiigner and Pusha T for a New Series Looking at Immigration and Equality
Spotify 's latest series of original content sees the streaming site set up collaborations between US artists such as Desiigner and Pusha T and musicians from the country's affected by Donald Trump's travel ban. The "I'm with the banned" series features a selection of tracks as well as short films looking at the collaborative experience and the process that went into producing the playlist.
