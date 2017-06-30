Snoop Dogg admits he pirated Jay Z's new - 4:44' album
Snoop Dogg said in an Instagram video that he pirated JAY-Z's new album because he does not know how Tidal works. The Tidal and Sprint-exclusive release of JAY Z's new album "4:44" had many rap and hip hop fans in a frenzy to have the first listen by Friday.
