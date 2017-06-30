Scots singer Emeli Sand cancels Edinburgh Castle gig date
Scots who were heading through to Edinburgh next week to see singing star Emeli Sande will be disappointed to learn that the date has been cancelled. The Next To Me hitmaker had also been due to perform in Cork in four days' time with that date, too, having been axed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe...
|13 hr
|doesthissuck
|3
|Amber Rose weighs in on Kodak Black and - light...
|Wed
|Peggy
|16
|Texan artist
|Jul 3
|Anonymous
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jul 2
|Switch blade
|38,735
|new hot cleveland rap
|Jun 29
|Floppyfist666
|1
|7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a...
|Jun 28
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Goonsspace
|Jun 26
|Pizzasmoke
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC