Scots singer Emeli Sand cancels Edinburgh Castle gig date

Scots who were heading through to Edinburgh next week to see singing star Emeli Sande will be disappointed to learn that the date has been cancelled. The Next To Me hitmaker had also been due to perform in Cork in four days' time with that date, too, having been axed.

Chicago, IL

