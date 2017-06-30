Sampha Covers Solange's 'Cranes In The Sky': Listen

Sampha worked on several songs off of Solange's stunning 2016 LP A Seat At The Table , but at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival, he decided to cover one of the songs that he didn't work on. The soulful British piano man performed album highlight "Cranes In The Sky" live for BBC Radio 1, and you can listen to his rendition here .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.