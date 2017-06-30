'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' arrives on Netflix in July 2017

Netflix goes to a galaxy far, far away with " Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ," which debuts in July along with the Oscar-nominated " Lion " with Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman and the new Netflix original series " Friends From College " with Keegan-Michael Key and Cobie Smulders and " Ozark " with Jason Bateman. Netflix continues its run of original programming with the new films " To the Bone " with Lily Collins and Keanu Reeves and " The Incredible Jessica James " with Jessica Williams and Chris O'Dowd, the ecological documentary " Chasing Coral ," and the new animated series " Castlevania " inspired by the classic video game.

