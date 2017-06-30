Rihanna's Oscar dreams

Rihanna's Oscar dreams

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Loudon County News

The singer has a role in new movie 'Valerian' and will star in the upcoming 'Ocean's Eight' alongside Sandra Bullock and although Rihanna is not making movies specifically to win awards, she admitted it would be nice to get some "validation". She said: "I'd love to get there one day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 1 hr Your boy 38,734
News Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe... 5 hr Gay-Z 1
new hot cleveland rap Jun 29 Floppyfist666 1
News 7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a... Jun 28 Hostis Publicus 1
News Safaree Gets Jumped Jun 26 Big Johnson 1
Goonsspace Jun 26 Pizzasmoke 3
New single need honest feedback Jun 26 Pizzasmoke 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,872 • Total comments across all topics: 282,189,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC