"Purple Rain" soundtrack back on the charts
Prince and the Revolution's soundtrack to the hit 1984 film has re-entered the Billboard 200 album chart at number four, thanks to the deluxe, re-mastered reissue released on June 23. The reissue sold 52,000 units last week, 48,000 of which came from traditional album sales. The new package contains all previous versions of Purple Rain , including a 20-track deluxe edition with unreleased bonus tracks and a 35-track expanded edition with additional B-sides, rarities and a live DVD of the Purple Rain Tour from 1985.
