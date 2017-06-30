Nas hails Jay-Z's 4:44 album
The New York-born rap star has praised his one-time rival on Instagram, following Jay's recent release of his much-discussed '4:44' record, which features guest appearances from the likes of Frank Ocean, Damian Marley and Beyonce. Nas - whose real name is Nasir Jones - wrote on the photo-sharing website: "Say what u want, but music is what's helping people unite and stay cool in these times, American music about the last thing keeping USA in good standing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber Rose weighs in on Kodak Black and - light...
|3 hr
|Ugh
|2
|Texan artist
|8 hr
|VikH
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|20 hr
|Switch blade
|38,735
|Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe...
|Sun
|Gay-Z
|1
|new hot cleveland rap
|Jun 29
|Floppyfist666
|1
|7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a...
|Jun 28
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Safaree Gets Jumped
|Jun 26
|Big Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC