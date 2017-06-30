Miguel Teases New Single on 'GGN' Wit...

Miguel Teases New Single on 'GGN' With Snoop Dogg

It's been awhile since we've heard any new tunes from Miguel . But luckily during a visit on Snoop Dogg's GGN show on Monday , the singer-songwriter revealed that new music is mostly definitely on it's way.

Chicago, IL

