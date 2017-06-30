Miguel Teases New Single on 'GGN' With Snoop Dogg
It's been awhile since we've heard any new tunes from Miguel . But luckily during a visit on Snoop Dogg's GGN show on Monday , the singer-songwriter revealed that new music is mostly definitely on it's way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber Rose weighs in on Kodak Black and - light...
|19 hr
|Peggy
|16
|Texan artist
|Jul 3
|Anonymous
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jul 2
|Switch blade
|38,735
|Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe...
|Jul 2
|Gay-Z
|1
|new hot cleveland rap
|Jun 29
|Floppyfist666
|1
|7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a...
|Jun 28
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Safaree Gets Jumped
|Jun 26
|Big Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC