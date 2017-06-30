Mary J. Blige: My divorce made me fee...

Mary J. Blige: My divorce made me feel like I was nothing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Be Without You' hitmaker's split from her estranged husband Kendu Isaacs caused her to feel "mentally beaten down and manipulated". Speaking at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, she said: "Mentally, you've been beaten down and manipulated, in front of the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amber Rose weighs in on Kodak Black and - light... 5 hr SBT 12
Texan artist Mon VikH 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Sun Switch blade 38,735
News Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe... Sun Gay-Z 1
new hot cleveland rap Jun 29 Floppyfist666 1
News 7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a... Jun 28 Hostis Publicus 1
News Safaree Gets Jumped Jun 26 Big Johnson 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,248 • Total comments across all topics: 282,231,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC