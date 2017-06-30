Mark Wahlberg working on collaboration with DJ Khaled?

The 46-year-old actor was a member of New Kids On The Block before they hit the big time and quit in 1988, but he could be set to return to the studio as he's revealed he and the 'I'm The One' rapper have been talking about working together. The 'Transformers: The Last Knight' actor told HipHopDX: "I've spoken to [DJ Khaled] a couple times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.