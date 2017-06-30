Mariah Carey goes swimming with sharks
The 'Fantasy' singer, her on/off boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, and her kids Moroccan and Monroe - who she has with ex-husband Nick Cannon - are currently in the Bahamas and they took a trip to some shallow waters, where they got up close to a number of nurse sharks. But Mariah - who wore a cleavage-baring wetsuit for the trip - reassured her fans that the sharks were "gentle" and posed no risks to her and her kids.
