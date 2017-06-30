Kylie Jenner covers up Tyga tattoo

Kylie Jenner covers up Tyga tattoo

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star split from the 'Rack City' hitmaker in March following three years of on/off dating and jumped straight into a relationship with Travis Scott, so it's no wonder she was keen to cover up the 't' inking she had etched onto her ankle as a tribute to the rapper and has subtly had it transformed into 'la' to represent Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amber Rose weighs in on Kodak Black and - light... 12 hr Peggy 16
Texan artist Jul 3 VikH 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jul 2 Switch blade 38,735
News Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe... Jul 2 Gay-Z 1
new hot cleveland rap Jun 29 Floppyfist666 1
News 7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a... Jun 28 Hostis Publicus 1
News Safaree Gets Jumped Jun 26 Big Johnson 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,964 • Total comments across all topics: 282,261,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC