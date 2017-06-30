Kylie Jenner covers up Tyga tattoo

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star split from the 'Rack City' hitmaker in March following three years of on/off dating and jumped straight into a relationship with Travis Scott, so it's no wonder she was keen to cover up the 't' inking she had etched onto her ankle as a tribute to the rapper and has subtly had it transformed into 'la' to represent Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.