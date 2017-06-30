Jay Z sets Twitter on fire after admission of adultery
Twitter is buzzing with comments on Rapper Jay Z's admission that he once cheated on his wife, Beyonce. Trending along was the revelation of the names of the twins born early in July as Rumi and Sir Carter.
