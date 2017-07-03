JAY-Z Has Better Things To Pay Attent...

JAY-Z Has Better Things To Pay Attention To Than 'Pesky Fly' Kanye West

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

Sorry Kanye West, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that JAY-Z has more important things to pay attention to than your 'pesky fly' behavior. Like parenting his newborn twins, for example.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Texan artist 2 hr VikH 1
News Amber Rose weighs in on Kodak Black and - light... 4 hr biracial dominance 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 13 hr Switch blade 38,735
News Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe... 23 hr Gay-Z 1
new hot cleveland rap Jun 29 Floppyfist666 1
News 7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a... Jun 28 Hostis Publicus 1
News Safaree Gets Jumped Jun 26 Big Johnson 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,368 • Total comments across all topics: 282,207,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC