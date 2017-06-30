It's ladies night at the Essence Fest...

It's ladies night at the Essence Festival in the Superdome

Mary J. Blige, who's promoting her recently released "Strength of a Woman" project, is the curator for Saturday night's show inside the Superdome, where every performer will be a woman. In addition to Blige, scheduled acts include Chaka Khan, Jill Scott, Jazmine Sullivan, Monica and Ari Lennox on the main stage.

Chicago, IL

