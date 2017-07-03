Ice Cube talks up Philly's Schoolly D and the reissue of 'Death Certificate'
Whether as rapper on his own or with the legendary N.W.A. actor/producer or walking, talking presence , Ice Cube is an icon of hip hop. One of his darkest but warmly funny solo efforts, his second solo album Death Certificate , just got re-released in celebration of its 25th anniversary with three relevant new songs, all in combination of his new deal with Interscope Records.
